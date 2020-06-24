11916 Porter Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 6/1/19



Very nice 4BD/2BA Rambler w/full bsmt.

This home was recently renovated with very nice amenities thru out, tons of upgrades.

Gorgeous kitchen, stainless appliances, lots of storage, beautiful wood flooring thru. out home, tile, two FP.

Lower level features family room, bedroom, bathroom, huge laundry, play room!



Walk out main level to deck and beautiful yard, Enjoy plenty of room to entertain, have bonfires and fun!



Income Required must be 3 x rent

Clean Back ground check and screening

No felonies

Job referral/Pers. references

Sorry no Govt. Subsidies or Section 8

No utilities included rent

* Owners provide snow blower and mower.

No pets please. Will consider small dog well behaved.

$500 Deposit/$25 pet rent.

NO Cats due to allergies no exception.



24 MONTH LEASE PREFERED



To Schedule showing request or review our application process go to our website -

WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Call or text Cosette with questions 612-545-8138