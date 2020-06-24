All apartments in Champlin
11916 Porter Dr
11916 Porter Dr

11916 Porter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11916 Porter Drive, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 6/1/19

Very nice 4BD/2BA Rambler w/full bsmt.
This home was recently renovated with very nice amenities thru out, tons of upgrades.
Gorgeous kitchen, stainless appliances, lots of storage, beautiful wood flooring thru. out home, tile, two FP.
Lower level features family room, bedroom, bathroom, huge laundry, play room!

Walk out main level to deck and beautiful yard, Enjoy plenty of room to entertain, have bonfires and fun!

Income Required must be 3 x rent
Clean Back ground check and screening
No felonies
Job referral/Pers. references
Sorry no Govt. Subsidies or Section 8
No utilities included rent
* Owners provide snow blower and mower.
No pets please. Will consider small dog well behaved.
$500 Deposit/$25 pet rent.
NO Cats due to allergies no exception.

24 MONTH LEASE PREFERED

To Schedule showing request or review our application process go to our website -
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM
Call or text Cosette with questions 612-545-8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 Porter Dr have any available units?
11916 Porter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11916 Porter Dr have?
Some of 11916 Porter Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 Porter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11916 Porter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 Porter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11916 Porter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11916 Porter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11916 Porter Dr offers parking.
Does 11916 Porter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11916 Porter Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 Porter Dr have a pool?
No, 11916 Porter Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11916 Porter Dr have accessible units?
No, 11916 Porter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 Porter Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11916 Porter Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11916 Porter Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11916 Porter Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
