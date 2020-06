Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Champlin 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit townhome close to shopping, community park, trails, highways and restaurants. Bright and sunny with lots of windows and great views of trees and nature! All 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Master suite has its own private full bath! Living room features gas burning fireplace and dining room opens up to large private deck to enjoy the outdoors. This home is ready for you to move right in! Available 4/1.