Champlin, MN
10906 Idaho Avenue North
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:28 AM

10906 Idaho Avenue North

10906 Idaho Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10906 Idaho Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located walking distance from CPHS, Jackson, & Oxbow. 3bedrooms & 1 bath on each level. Updates throughout including: windows, siding, insulation, furnace, driveway, water heater, flooring thoughout....You'll love the open vaulted main level w/breakfast bar & bay window in kitchen. Amazing space and well maintained/loved home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have any available units?
10906 Idaho Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
Is 10906 Idaho Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
10906 Idaho Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 Idaho Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10906 Idaho Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North offer parking?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have a pool?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10906 Idaho Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 10906 Idaho Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
