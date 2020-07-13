Apartment List
/
MN
/
burnsville
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

61 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Burnsville, MN

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:14pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$916
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$972
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1080 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
River Hills
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
113 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
17 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment. Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$869
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
800 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
17 Units Available
Southeast Richfield
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wenonah
5752 28th Avenue S
5752 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute duplex unit features a great kitchen with solid wood shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, newer countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:04am
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
38 Units Available
St. Anthony
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
20 Units Available
Central
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Highland Park location, located on bus line, close to shopping and restaurants. You will find spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in this clean, nicely landscaped community.

July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Burnsville rents declined over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,436 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Burnsville over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,436 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurnsville 3 BedroomsBurnsville Accessible ApartmentsBurnsville Apartments under $1,000Burnsville Apartments under $1,100
    Burnsville Apartments with BalconyBurnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with GymBurnsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurnsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurnsville Apartments with Parking
    Burnsville Apartments with PoolBurnsville Apartments with Washer-DryerBurnsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurnsville Furnished ApartmentsBurnsville Pet Friendly PlacesBurnsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
    Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
    Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
    University of Minnesota-Twin Cities