711 Willow Glen Drive - 1

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. Master suite with large bathroom and large walk-in closet with closet system. 2nd full bath on 2nd floor. Half bath on main floor. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans. Water softener. No pets. No smoking. Background and credit check.
Owner pays association dues. Water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance and snow removal over 1-1/2" included in the rent. 2 year lease