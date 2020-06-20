All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

711 Willow Glen Drive - 1

711 Willow Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

711 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN 55313

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. Master suite with large bathroom and large walk-in closet with closet system. 2nd full bath on 2nd floor. Half bath on main floor. Fireplace in living room. Ceiling fans. Water softener. No pets. No smoking. Background and credit check.

Owner pays association dues. Water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance and snow removal over 1-1/2" included in the rent. 2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have any available units?
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, MN.
What amenities does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have?
Some of 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Willow Glen Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
