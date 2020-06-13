12 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN with garage
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 49
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 13
In the land of 10,000 lakes, it should come as no surprise that Buffalo, MN, was named for the abundance of buffalo fish in the neighboring lake a few hundred years ago. Yes, buffalo the fish, not the mammal!
Buffalo, Minnesota, isn't exactly a stone's throw from Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can reach the state's two largest cities in about 45 minutes via Minnesota State Hwy 55, which also happens to run right through town. Buffalo offers a small-town charm with proximity to cultural activities -- oh, and did we fail to mention the lakefront property? If swimming in summer and shacking up in an ice house to fish in winter sounds like your idea of a good time... well, what else can we say but "Welcome home"? See more
Buffalo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.