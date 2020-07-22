All apartments in Brooklyn Park
9643 Scott Lane N
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:47 PM

9643 Scott Lane N

9643 Scott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9643 Scott Lane, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Founders

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Another listing from ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This stunning townhome in Brooklyn Park is available 11/10/19. Beautiful custom Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, Ceramic tile, Fireplace, Insulated garage, Open floor plan, Upper level laundry room, and many upgrades throughout the home. Conveniently located close to shopping/restaurants, and easy access to 610. Pets considered w/ owner approval and pet deposit. (RENT $1925) (SECURITY DEPOSIT $1925) (LEASE ADMIN FEE $150) (Filing fee $7) Tenant responsible for all utilities. (Snow removal / lawn care included.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9643 Scott Lane N have any available units?
9643 Scott Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9643 Scott Lane N have?
Some of 9643 Scott Lane N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 Scott Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9643 Scott Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9643 Scott Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9643 Scott Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9643 Scott Lane N offers parking.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9643 Scott Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N have a pool?
No, 9643 Scott Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9643 Scott Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9643 Scott Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9643 Scott Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9643 Scott Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
