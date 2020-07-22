9643 Scott Lane N

Amenities

Another listing from ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This stunning townhome in Brooklyn Park is available 11/10/19. Beautiful custom Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, Ceramic tile, Fireplace, Insulated garage, Open floor plan, Upper level laundry room, and many upgrades throughout the home. Conveniently located close to shopping/restaurants, and easy access to 610. Pets considered w/ owner approval and pet deposit. (RENT $1925) (SECURITY DEPOSIT $1925) (LEASE ADMIN FEE $150) (Filing fee $7) Tenant responsible for all utilities. (Snow removal / lawn care included.)