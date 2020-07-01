All apartments in Brooklyn Park
8826 N Maplebrook Court
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:50 PM

8826 N Maplebrook Court

8826 North Maplebrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8826 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Commerce

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 Bath town home in Brooklyn Park, MN is available for a Immediate move in date!! Main level features, updated Newly remodeled kitchen & Bath, Beautiful hardwood floors. Lower level has laundry, finished open area with patio, 2 car garage. Conveniently located Near HWY 169 ! and North Hennepin community college.Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (RENT: $1500.), snow removal and lawn care included. (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ..ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply. Preferably 2 yr lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have any available units?
8826 N Maplebrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have?
Some of 8826 N Maplebrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 N Maplebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8826 N Maplebrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 N Maplebrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8826 N Maplebrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 8826 N Maplebrook Court offers parking.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8826 N Maplebrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have a pool?
No, 8826 N Maplebrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 8826 N Maplebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8826 N Maplebrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8826 N Maplebrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8826 N Maplebrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

