8826 N Maplebrook Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 Bath town home in Brooklyn Park, MN is available for a Immediate move in date!! Main level features, updated Newly remodeled kitchen & Bath, Beautiful hardwood floors. Lower level has laundry, finished open area with patio, 2 car garage. Conveniently located Near HWY 169 ! and North Hennepin community college.Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (RENT: $1500.), snow removal and lawn care included. (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery...Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ..ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply. Preferably 2 yr lease