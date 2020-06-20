All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:50 PM

8478 Adair Avenue North

8478 Adair Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8478 Adair Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Candlewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex unit! This unit features an in unit laundry room, eat in kitchen, central air, dishwasher, and a 1 car detached garage!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KycgzAzBp4k&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created May 2018**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have any available units?
8478 Adair Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8478 Adair Avenue North have?
Some of 8478 Adair Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8478 Adair Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8478 Adair Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8478 Adair Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8478 Adair Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8478 Adair Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8478 Adair Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8478 Adair Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8478 Adair Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8478 Adair Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 8478 Adair Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8478 Adair Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
