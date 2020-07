Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! ... This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 Level Duplex, Has a 1 car garage, Enjoy an evening relaxing in the sun on your Deck area and BBQ'n! 15 mins from Minneapolis. Washer and Dry in the Unit. Available August 5th!! Tenant pays: Heat/Electric/ Water. No PETS, RENT $1,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,200 LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150 5 mins from Major shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Please Email to set up a showing!