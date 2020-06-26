7452 Abbott Avenue N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful huge cornerstone home to this desirable Brooklyn Park neighborhood - Huge cornerstone home to the neighborhood, with large rooms throughout- great flow to the home. Complete remodel of the main level in 2019. Remodeled bathroom, new tile, fresh paint. Entire house was remodeled in 2007. Up to date design, kitchen, bath, tile, etc Large walk-in closets in all four rooms. Complete mother-in-law lower-level including kitchen, laundry, bath, living room, dining room, and bedroom. Great for multi-generational families or hosting guests! This is a must see property in the area! New roof and siding in 2016. Too many updates to list. Huge yard with beautiful landscaping and privacy fence.



Call or text Neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild today!

612-418-5892



***House is for sale, subject to tenant approval, an investor may purchase this property and lease it out to tenant close to rent amount listed.



(RLNE4922504)