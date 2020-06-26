All apartments in Brooklyn Park
7452 Abbott Avenue N
7452 Abbott Avenue N

7452 Abbott Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7452 Abbott Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Brookdale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful huge cornerstone home to this desirable Brooklyn Park neighborhood - Huge cornerstone home to the neighborhood, with large rooms throughout- great flow to the home. Complete remodel of the main level in 2019. Remodeled bathroom, new tile, fresh paint. Entire house was remodeled in 2007. Up to date design, kitchen, bath, tile, etc Large walk-in closets in all four rooms. Complete mother-in-law lower-level including kitchen, laundry, bath, living room, dining room, and bedroom. Great for multi-generational families or hosting guests! This is a must see property in the area! New roof and siding in 2016. Too many updates to list. Huge yard with beautiful landscaping and privacy fence.

Call or text Neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild today!
612-418-5892

***House is for sale, subject to tenant approval, an investor may purchase this property and lease it out to tenant close to rent amount listed.

(RLNE4922504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have any available units?
7452 Abbott Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7452 Abbott Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7452 Abbott Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7452 Abbott Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7452 Abbott Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N offer parking?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7452 Abbott Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7452 Abbott Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
