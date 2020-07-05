All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
6666 84th Court N
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:27 PM

6666 84th Court N

6666 84th Court North · No Longer Available
Location

6666 84th Court North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Candlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Brooklyn Park is available Nov 1! Features 844 square feet of one-level living space, an attached 1-car garage and in-unit washer and dryer across from bathroom. Located in Osseo School District #279 and just down the road from Hennepin Technical College. Easy access to shopping centers and freeways. Other amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave and water softener! Security Deposit: $1,100 (1 or 2-year lease). Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Yard care and snow removal included in rent! Tenant will be approved through Simply Residential and HOA. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 84th Court N have any available units?
6666 84th Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6666 84th Court N have?
Some of 6666 84th Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 84th Court N currently offering any rent specials?
6666 84th Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 84th Court N pet-friendly?
No, 6666 84th Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 6666 84th Court N offer parking?
Yes, 6666 84th Court N offers parking.
Does 6666 84th Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6666 84th Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 84th Court N have a pool?
No, 6666 84th Court N does not have a pool.
Does 6666 84th Court N have accessible units?
No, 6666 84th Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 84th Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 84th Court N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6666 84th Court N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6666 84th Court N has units with air conditioning.

