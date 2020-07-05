6666 84th Court N

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Brooklyn Park is available Nov 1! Features 844 square feet of one-level living space, an attached 1-car garage and in-unit washer and dryer across from bathroom. Located in Osseo School District #279 and just down the road from Hennepin Technical College. Easy access to shopping centers and freeways. Other amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave and water softener! Security Deposit: $1,100 (1 or 2-year lease). Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Yard care and snow removal included in rent! Tenant will be approved through Simply Residential and HOA. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!