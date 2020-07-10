All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

5992 83rd Pkwy N

5992 83rd Parkway North · No Longer Available
Location

5992 83rd Parkway North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Candlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Unique, 3BR/1.5BA town home in Brooklyn Park. This 6 level unit has a dedicated floor for each room of the home including the 3 bedrooms. Nice hard surface flooring throughout the unit, with the basement level being the only carpeted space. Appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Single car garage included along with

The unit is a little difficult to initially find, so when you turn on to 83rd Parkway, continue straight past the garage stalls towards the back buildings unit you see the building with 5992 on the front of it. The unit is the furthest back on the building.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are provided by HOA. Owner paid. Please no smoking.

Pet with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. $15 dollars for second. ( See dog restrictions below)

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 duhe with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have any available units?
5992 83rd Pkwy N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have?
Some of 5992 83rd Pkwy N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5992 83rd Pkwy N currently offering any rent specials?
5992 83rd Pkwy N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5992 83rd Pkwy N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5992 83rd Pkwy N is pet friendly.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N offer parking?
Yes, 5992 83rd Pkwy N offers parking.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5992 83rd Pkwy N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have a pool?
No, 5992 83rd Pkwy N does not have a pool.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have accessible units?
No, 5992 83rd Pkwy N does not have accessible units.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5992 83rd Pkwy N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5992 83rd Pkwy N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5992 83rd Pkwy N does not have units with air conditioning.

