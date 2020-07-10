5992 83rd Pkwy N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Unique, 3BR/1.5BA town home in Brooklyn Park. This 6 level unit has a dedicated floor for each room of the home including the 3 bedrooms. Nice hard surface flooring throughout the unit, with the basement level being the only carpeted space. Appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Single car garage included along with



The unit is a little difficult to initially find, so when you turn on to 83rd Parkway, continue straight past the garage stalls towards the back buildings unit you see the building with 5992 on the front of it. The unit is the furthest back on the building.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are provided by HOA. Owner paid. Please no smoking.



Pet with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. $15 dollars for second. ( See dog restrictions below)



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 duhe with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.