All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 3309 83rd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
3309 83rd Ave N
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

3309 83rd Ave N

3309 83rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3309 83rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Birch Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This waterfront home located on Success Lake is a must-see split level. This home features natural woodwork, vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tiled floors(New Kitchen and entrance flooring to be installed.) and a spacious family room in the finished basement. Appliances include electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

Home has all new siding, windows and deck.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Cat or small dog (under 40 pounds) are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 83rd Ave N have any available units?
3309 83rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 3309 83rd Ave N have?
Some of 3309 83rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 83rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3309 83rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 83rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 83rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 3309 83rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 83rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 3309 83rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3309 83rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 83rd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 83rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3309 83rd Ave N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University