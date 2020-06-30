3309 83rd Ave N

Amenities

This waterfront home located on Success Lake is a must-see split level. This home features natural woodwork, vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tiled floors(New Kitchen and entrance flooring to be installed.) and a spacious family room in the finished basement. Appliances include electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.



Home has all new siding, windows and deck.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Cat or small dog (under 40 pounds) are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890