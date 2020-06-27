2522 Brookdale Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Bring your white glove! Another excellent listing by Jenny and Linda of Renters Warehouse. Immaculate 2nd floor condo with views of wide open manicured green space. Prepare to be pleased! All ceramic foyer, kitchen and bath. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, breakfast bar and lots of cabinets. Enormous master bedroom with two closets measures 18x11! Walk through to bath. Tucked into the north end of Palmer Lake Nature Center with miles of bike trails and scenic nature. RENT: $1385, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1385, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHY RECORDING & ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00, Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval. Refundable $300 pet deposit.