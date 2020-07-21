7012 Unity Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 Willow Lane
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome for rent available now features 2 bedrooms and 1 car attached garage backing up to wooded scenery. Home features a walkout lower level from the dining area to the backyard, updated appliances and 2 very spacious bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have any available units?
7012 Unity Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 7012 Unity Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Unity Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.