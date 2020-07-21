All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Find more places like 7012 Unity Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
7012 Unity Avenue N
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

7012 Unity Avenue N

7012 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

7012 Unity Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Willow Lane

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome for rent available now features 2 bedrooms and 1 car attached garage backing up to wooded scenery. Home features a walkout lower level from the dining area to the backyard, updated appliances and 2 very spacious bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have any available units?
7012 Unity Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 7012 Unity Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Unity Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Unity Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Unity Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 Unity Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7012 Unity Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Granite City
3415 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lux
6100 Summit Drive
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brooklyn Center Apartments with BalconiesBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MN
Shoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University