156 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN with parking
Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...
Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.
Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.
You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.
And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooklyn Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.