156 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 7 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community amenities include picnic area, BBQ grill and self-service laundry. Extra storage units available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Firehouse
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Centennial
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,239
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Centennial
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
832 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lane
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
700 sqft
Granite Peaks Apartments takes the stress out of daily life with affordable living in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Convenient location near Hwy 694 and Hwy 100, downtown, and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
East Palmer Lake
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lions
5611 Knox Avenue North
5611 Knox Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
791 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
15 Units Available
Village Creek
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Village Creek
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Central Brooklyn
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Village Creek
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Park
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
950 sqft
6402 DOUGLAS DRIVE #208 Available 09/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3400 43rd Ave N
3400 43rd Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1650 3bd/1bth, W/D, gar/off-str. pkg, sm pet OK - Property Id: 301997 quiet Robbinsdale neighborhood w/ Single car garage & offstreet parking! Small pets negotiable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Lind - Bohanon
5022 North 6th Street - 2
5022 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
740 sqft
Parking! Recently updated 2 bedroom -Minneapolis! Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath unit of a Duplex! Located in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood just blocks to Parks and Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,244
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Holland
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
City Guide for Brooklyn Center, MN

Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.

Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.

You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brooklyn Center, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooklyn Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

