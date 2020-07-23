Apartment List
/
MN
/
brooklyn center
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn Center provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
West Palmer Lake
7048 France Ave N.
7048 France Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
Garage! Pets! 3 Bed Home-Brooklyn Center! Don't miss this charming, newly updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 2 car detached garage. Property features newer carpet, newer upgraded vinyl kitchen flooring, central AC.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Robbinsdale
3400 43rd Ave N
3400 43rd Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1650 3bd/1bth, W/D, gar/off-str. pkg, sm pet OK - Property Id: 301997 quiet Robbinsdale neighborhood w/ Single car garage & offstreet parking! Small pets negotiable.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2001 Yellowstone Trl
2001 Yellowstone Trail, Brooklyn Park, MN
Another great listing by Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse. If you would like a showing click this link and find the property and schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery .
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1488 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
37 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,078
1391 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
26 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,766
2021 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
43 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1427 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1677 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1422 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1423 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
130 Units Available
Blackstone
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1439 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Warehouse District
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1608 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Nicollet Island
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1786 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
92 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$9,770
2733 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheridan
304 12th Av. NE #2
304 Northeast 12th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
In the heart of Northeast! Owner-managed property is accessible to all of the best NE has to offer. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants and minutes from downtown.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon Park
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792 Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors. Large family room. Great neighbourhood. Call. 612 499 6293 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake Park
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706 Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jordan
2511 Fremont Avenue North
2511 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully maintained upper duplex with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Property features a large kitchen, 1 bath, nice flooring and carpet, contains all natural woodwork, new energy-efficient windows, on-site laundry, and 2-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Anthony West
623 Marshall St NE
623 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN
Available NOW 4bd 2ba 2car garage NE Minneapolis - Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Large Back Yard 4bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2car attached garage $3300.00/mo* $3349.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 N Timber Ridge
1530 North Timber Ridge, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1284 sqft
Awesome 3bd 2ba 1 car garage, $1449/mo Fridley condo - Nicely updated 3bedroom 2bathroom 3bd1ba1car garage $1449.00/mo* $1498.
City Guide for Brooklyn Center, MN

Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.

Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.

You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn Center, MN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn Center provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn Center. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Apartments with Balconies
Brooklyn Center Apartments with GaragesBrooklyn Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Apartments with PoolsBrooklyn Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MN
Shoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University