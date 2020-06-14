113 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN with garage
Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...
Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.
Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.
You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.
And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Brooklyn Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.