Apartment List
/
MN
/
brooklyn center
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN with garage

Brooklyn Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Palmer Lake
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Centennial
2 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palmer Lake
1 Unit Available
7330 Irving Ave N
7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4519 Camden Ave N
4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:00pm
Sunny Hollow
12 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Brooklyn Center, MN

Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.

Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.

You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brooklyn Center, MN

Brooklyn Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Center 3 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Center Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Center Apartments with PoolBrooklyn Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University