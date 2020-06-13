Apartment List
/
MN
/
brooklyn center
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Centennial
3 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Palmer Lake
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Firehouse
2 Units Available
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Robbinsdale
13 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4519 Camden Ave N
4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4649 Colfax Ave N
4649 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Center
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,627
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1159 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
946 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
City Guide for Brooklyn Center, MN

Greetings, North Star apartment hunters, and welcome to your Brooklyn Center, Minnesota virtual leasing headquarters! Sitting on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River less than ten miles northwest of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center is a historic inner suburb that plays host to some truly amazing apartment deals. Are you looking to find the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center and join the 3.2 million proud peeps who call the Twin Cities home? Then start scouring away at the listings in this ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Center? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartments in Brooklyn Center run the gamut from inexpensive (less than $600) to steep (nearly a grand after you factor in utilities) giving budget renters and big spenders alike a variety of options. Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Brooklyn Center? We’ve got you covered (several property managers in Brooklyn Center allow four-legged roomies, including dogs). Are you tired of lugging that beer-stained barcalounger from apartment to apartment? Luckily, you’ll find a nice selection of furnished, corporate apartments for rent in our listings, as well. Same goes for short-term rentals in Brooklyn Center and utilities-included apartments.

Obviously, amenities and living space vary from complex to complex, but the good news is that even some of the most modestly priced apartments and townhouses in Brooklyn Center come equipped with some über-inviting perks (modern interiors, controlled access, free parking, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, etc). Just bring along proof of income, bank account info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Also, if you’re going the rental home route, be sure to give your new place a solid once-over before settling in to make sure everything is up to par; many neighborhoods in Brooklyn Center consist largely of older, post WWII ranches and bungalows that are beginning to show their age.

You should spend plenty of time in any neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes and its residences, before considering signing a lease.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: picking through the listings for the perfect apartment in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for you! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brooklyn Center, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brooklyn Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Center 3 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Center Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Center Apartments with PoolBrooklyn Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University