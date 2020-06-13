/
accessible apartments
81 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Centennial
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
832 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Center
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Warehouse District
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
1 Unit Available
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$866
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent is high in Minneapolis. The Cameron is the exception to this rule. This is because it is classified as workforce housing. With this program household incomes are limited, there are also special rules regarding student status.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Nicollet Island
70 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,415
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
955 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,580
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nicollet Island
14 Units Available
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
983 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Loop
17 Units Available
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
