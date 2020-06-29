6806 Perry Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Crystal. Amenities included: central air, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included, Utilities are tenant responsibility. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 31st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact JCA Realty at 612-568-7211 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Open House will be held for showings Thursday 3-5-2020 5:30-7PM