6806 Perry Ave N.
Brooklyn Center, MN
6806 Perry Ave N
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:08 AM

6806 Perry Ave N

6806 Perry Avenue North · No Longer Available
Brooklyn Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

6806 Perry Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Willow Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Crystal. Amenities included: central air, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included, Utilities are tenant responsibility. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 31st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact JCA Realty at 612-568-7211 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Open House will be held for showings Thursday 3-5-2020 5:30-7PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6806 Perry Ave N have any available units?
6806 Perry Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 6806 Perry Ave N have?
Some of 6806 Perry Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Perry Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Perry Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Perry Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 Perry Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Perry Ave N offers parking.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Perry Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N have a pool?
No, 6806 Perry Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6806 Perry Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 Perry Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 Perry Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6806 Perry Ave N has units with air conditioning.

