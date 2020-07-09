All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 8710 Queen Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
8710 Queen Ave. S.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:50 AM

8710 Queen Ave. S.

8710 Queen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8710 Queen Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready 3 BR/1BA rambler set in a quiet mature neighborhood. All bedrooms are on the main level, as well as an eat-in kitchen, living room w/ bay window, and full bathroom. Lower level is partially finished with a family room and work room. Home also features an extremely large 2+ car garage. Very cozy deck in the front of the home and also a large, spacious deck in the back. Great yard!

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7U1EKYxRyk

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great Rambler, Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have any available units?
8710 Queen Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have?
Some of 8710 Queen Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 Queen Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Queen Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Queen Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 8710 Queen Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 8710 Queen Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 Queen Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 8710 Queen Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 8710 Queen Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8710 Queen Ave. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8710 Queen Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8710 Queen Ave. S. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University