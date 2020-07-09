8710 Queen Ave. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful move in ready 3 BR/1BA rambler set in a quiet mature neighborhood. All bedrooms are on the main level, as well as an eat-in kitchen, living room w/ bay window, and full bathroom. Lower level is partially finished with a family room and work room. Home also features an extremely large 2+ car garage. Very cozy deck in the front of the home and also a large, spacious deck in the back. Great yard!



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7U1EKYxRyk



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great Rambler, Move in Ready!