All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 9931 Austin St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
9931 Austin St NE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

9931 Austin St NE

9931 Austin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9931 Austin Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
excellent location near park! 2bd 2ba 2car garage available NOW, $1499/mo - excellent location near park! 3bd 2ba 2car garage available NOW, $1499/mo
$1,499.00/mo*
$1,548.00 Deposit
pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.
9+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping is not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Real Estate Broker
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com
Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395

(RLNE5193467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9931 Austin St NE have any available units?
9931 Austin St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 9931 Austin St NE currently offering any rent specials?
9931 Austin St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9931 Austin St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9931 Austin St NE is pet friendly.
Does 9931 Austin St NE offer parking?
Yes, 9931 Austin St NE offers parking.
Does 9931 Austin St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9931 Austin St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9931 Austin St NE have a pool?
No, 9931 Austin St NE does not have a pool.
Does 9931 Austin St NE have accessible units?
No, 9931 Austin St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9931 Austin St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9931 Austin St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9931 Austin St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9931 Austin St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University