9931 Austin St NE

excellent location near park! 2bd 2ba 2car garage available NOW, $1499/mo - excellent location near park! 3bd 2ba 2car garage available NOW, $1499/mo

$1,499.00/mo*

$1,548.00 Deposit

pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.

9+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking / vaping is not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

Real Estate Broker

Our Area Homes

763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com

Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395



(RLNE5193467)