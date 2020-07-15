Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9223 Bataan St NE Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Blaine, 2 Car Garage, Central Air - 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Deck, Stove, Fridge, Dish washer, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Large attached 2 car garage. Beautiful home in the heart of Blaine with a large wooded lot. This property is just minutes from I-35 and numerous shopping and restaurants. The main level features two spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-through full bath, newer finished nice size lower level with 4 more bedrooms, bathroom, extra storage and laundry. The property features many nature trees and flowers with beautiful nature view.



