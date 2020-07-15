All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 9223 Bataan St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
9223 Bataan St NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

9223 Bataan St NE

9223 Bataan Street Northeast · (763) 210-8074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9223 Bataan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9223 Bataan St NE · Avail. Sep 1

$2,995

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9223 Bataan St NE Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Blaine, 2 Car Garage, Central Air - 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Deck, Stove, Fridge, Dish washer, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Large attached 2 car garage. Beautiful home in the heart of Blaine with a large wooded lot. This property is just minutes from I-35 and numerous shopping and restaurants. The main level features two spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-through full bath, newer finished nice size lower level with 4 more bedrooms, bathroom, extra storage and laundry. The property features many nature trees and flowers with beautiful nature view.

(RLNE5874484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 Bataan St NE have any available units?
9223 Bataan St NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9223 Bataan St NE have?
Some of 9223 Bataan St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 Bataan St NE currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Bataan St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Bataan St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9223 Bataan St NE is pet friendly.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE offer parking?
Yes, 9223 Bataan St NE offers parking.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9223 Bataan St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE have a pool?
No, 9223 Bataan St NE does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE have accessible units?
No, 9223 Bataan St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9223 Bataan St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9223 Bataan St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9223 Bataan St NE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9223 Bataan St NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 2 BedroomsBlaine Apartments with Balconies
Blaine Apartments with GaragesBlaine Dog Friendly Apartments
Blaine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity