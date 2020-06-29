All apartments in Blaine
Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:39 PM

9126 Bataan St North East

9126 Bataan Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9126 Bataan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 2-CAR GARAGE House IN BLAINE* This convenient 2-story's main level offers 1 bedroom, a full bath, tiled kitchen floor, attached cozy dining/living rooms with natural hardwood floors and built in corner hutch! Upper level offers the other 2-beds & sitting area! Lower level plenty of storage & laundry area! Nice concrete patio in back & detached 2-car garage with partially fenced backyard in quiet neighborhood! Spring lake Park school district. Close to 35W for your commute! Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow care and $7/mo reporting fee. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional $200 per pet deposit. Sorry no section 8. RENT: $1345 DEP: $1345. One time lease administrative fee: $150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9126 Bataan St North East have any available units?
9126 Bataan St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 9126 Bataan St North East have?
Some of 9126 Bataan St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9126 Bataan St North East currently offering any rent specials?
9126 Bataan St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 Bataan St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 9126 Bataan St North East is pet friendly.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East offer parking?
Yes, 9126 Bataan St North East offers parking.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9126 Bataan St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East have a pool?
No, 9126 Bataan St North East does not have a pool.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East have accessible units?
No, 9126 Bataan St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 9126 Bataan St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9126 Bataan St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 9126 Bataan St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

