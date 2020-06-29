9126 Bataan St North East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 2-CAR GARAGE House IN BLAINE* This convenient 2-story's main level offers 1 bedroom, a full bath, tiled kitchen floor, attached cozy dining/living rooms with natural hardwood floors and built in corner hutch! Upper level offers the other 2-beds & sitting area! Lower level plenty of storage & laundry area! Nice concrete patio in back & detached 2-car garage with partially fenced backyard in quiet neighborhood! Spring lake Park school district. Close to 35W for your commute! Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow care and $7/mo reporting fee. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional $200 per pet deposit. Sorry no section 8. RENT: $1345 DEP: $1345. One time lease administrative fee: $150