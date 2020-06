Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location,Location, Location! This gorgeous home in The Lakes of Blaine has so many features to highlight. 4 bedrooms on one level, large master suit. Private back yard with a large deck is great for enjoying the outdoors. 5 total bedrooms plus a Den. Updated kitchen. This home as it all! Don't miss out on the opportunity to view it while it's on the market! This home is available for lease or sale. 12 month lease required.