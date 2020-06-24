All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 3100 128th Ln NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
3100 128th Ln NE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

3100 128th Ln NE

3100 128th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3100 128th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Harpers Street

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD New Build Blaine Home for Lease - Property Id: 116616

Reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

4 bedrooms up, 3 baths, master suite, over 2300 finished square feet. 3 car garage, Large lookout lot with sod and irrigation. 9' ceilings on main level, granite countertops and backsplash in the kitchen.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Champlin, Coon Rapids, Blaine, Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids, New Brighton, Fridley, Ham Lake, Circle Pines, Lexington, Mounds View, Spring Lake Park

* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Exit Realty Nexus
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116616
Property Id 116616

(RLNE4847727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 128th Ln NE have any available units?
3100 128th Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 3100 128th Ln NE have?
Some of 3100 128th Ln NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 128th Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
3100 128th Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 128th Ln NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 128th Ln NE is pet friendly.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 3100 128th Ln NE offers parking.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 128th Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE have a pool?
No, 3100 128th Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 3100 128th Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 128th Ln NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 128th Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 128th Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University