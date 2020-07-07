2082 Arnold Palmer Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a13460b0b7 ---- Luxurious Executive 2 story home on brilliantly landscaped TPC golf course! As you arrive at this picturesque home you will notice the large yard and the breathtaking views of the surrounding pond and golf course. The home offers a spacious layout; the kitchen boasts granite countertops wood cabinetry and stunning ceramic flooring as well as a breakfast area. There are two fireplaces, one in the living room that is encased in natural stone and one in the family room that is highlighted with wood and flat natural colored stone. The home features natural woodwork throughout and recessed lighting and many windows to allow in ample light! The upper level features 4 bedrooms of ample size and the master includes a full bathroom with luxurious accessories and views. The lower level is finished and features a wet bar and entertainment room with a walk out to the large back yard. The lower level also includes the 5th bedroom. Great location near parks and trails! Just outside of the Twin Cities! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit All Utilities: To be paid by tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Charge Trash: $85/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.