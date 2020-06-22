1603 85th Ave. NE

Amenities
Twin Home Available Now, Updated Kitchen & Baths, Small Lower Family Room, Attached Garage - Split entry twin home in Blaine available now. There are two bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, dining area and kitchen on the main level. The kitchen has been fully updated and is connected to a small dining area with walkout to the balcony.
There's a small family room with walkout, a bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry room downstairs. This level is attached to the two stall garage. Both bathrooms have been fully updated.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit, criminal and rental history
Renter is responsible for all utilities
One small pet is okay with $25/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
(RLNE2566610)