1603 85th Ave. NE

Twin Home Available Now, Updated Kitchen & Baths, Small Lower Family Room, Attached Garage - Split entry twin home in Blaine available now. There are two bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, dining area and kitchen on the main level. The kitchen has been fully updated and is connected to a small dining area with walkout to the balcony.

There's a small family room with walkout, a bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry room downstairs. This level is attached to the two stall garage. Both bathrooms have been fully updated.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit, criminal and rental history

Renter is responsible for all utilities

One small pet is okay with $25/month pet fee

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



