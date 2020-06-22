All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 1603 85th Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
1603 85th Ave. NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1603 85th Ave. NE

1603 85th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1603 85th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Twin Home Available Now, Updated Kitchen & Baths, Small Lower Family Room, Attached Garage - Split entry twin home in Blaine available now. There are two bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, dining area and kitchen on the main level. The kitchen has been fully updated and is connected to a small dining area with walkout to the balcony.
There's a small family room with walkout, a bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry room downstairs. This level is attached to the two stall garage. Both bathrooms have been fully updated.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit, criminal and rental history
Renter is responsible for all utilities
One small pet is okay with $25/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE2566610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have any available units?
1603 85th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1603 85th Ave. NE have?
Some of 1603 85th Ave. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 85th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1603 85th Ave. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 85th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 85th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1603 85th Ave. NE does offer parking.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 85th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 1603 85th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 1603 85th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 85th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 85th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 85th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University