All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 1332 127th Lane North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
1332 127th Lane North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1332 127th Lane North East

1332 127th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1332 127th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, central air, finished walkout lower level, fenced yard, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1332 127th Ln NE Blaine MN 55434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 127th Lane North East have any available units?
1332 127th Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1332 127th Lane North East have?
Some of 1332 127th Lane North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 127th Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
1332 127th Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 127th Lane North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 127th Lane North East is pet friendly.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East offer parking?
No, 1332 127th Lane North East does not offer parking.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 127th Lane North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East have a pool?
No, 1332 127th Lane North East does not have a pool.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 1332 127th Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 127th Lane North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 127th Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1332 127th Lane North East has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University