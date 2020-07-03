1332 127th Lane North East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, central air, finished walkout lower level, fenced yard, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: Dogs (no aggressive breeds) and cats allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1332 127th Ln NE Blaine MN 55434