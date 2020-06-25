All apartments in Blaine
12450 Alamo Street Northeast
12450 Alamo Street Northeast

12450 Alamo St NE
Location

12450 Alamo St NE, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept living is great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen features black stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Large master bedroom has private master bath & huge walk-in closet. 4 bedrooms on upper level & laundry conveniently located on 2nd level.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have any available units?
12450 Alamo Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have?
Some of 12450 Alamo Street Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 Alamo Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12450 Alamo Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 Alamo Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 Alamo Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12450 Alamo Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
