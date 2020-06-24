12218 Johnson St NE

Amenities
Contemporary and spacious 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features open layout concept!
This gorgeous unit comes with a fireplace in family room, attached garage, sliding glass door off the kitchen, walks out to deck and is perfect for grilling. Located right off the bus line!
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=HOA fees-snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/water/trash/optional utilities
No pets allowed
