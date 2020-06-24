12218 Johnson St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill some paid utils

Contemporary and spacious 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features open layout concept!



This gorgeous unit comes with a fireplace in family room, attached garage, sliding glass door off the kitchen, walks out to deck and is perfect for grilling. Located right off the bus line!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=HOA fees-snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/water/trash/optional utilities

No pets allowed



