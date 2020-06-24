All apartments in Blaine
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

12218 Johnson St NE

12218 Johnson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12218 Johnson Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a5805e024 ----
Contemporary and spacious 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features open layout concept!

This gorgeous unit comes with a fireplace in family room, attached garage, sliding glass door off the kitchen, walks out to deck and is perfect for grilling. Located right off the bus line!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=HOA fees-snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electric/gas/water/trash/optional utilities
No pets allowed

To Schedule a Showing- copy and paste this link to your web browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/5a5805e024

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Johnson St NE have any available units?
12218 Johnson St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12218 Johnson St NE have?
Some of 12218 Johnson St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 Johnson St NE currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Johnson St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Johnson St NE pet-friendly?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE offer parking?
Yes, 12218 Johnson St NE offers parking.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE have a pool?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE does not have a pool.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE have accessible units?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12218 Johnson St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12218 Johnson St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
