11976 Radisson Road NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

12 month lease 5 Acre SF 4bed2bath - Property Id: 236031



12 month Only. 5 Acre Single Family home, 4 bedroom 2 bathroom.



Residents pays ALL UTILITIES and Handles LAWN AND SNOW CARE.



DOGS ONLYwith owner approval & additional deposit.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com Photos and Video Tour ( www.AuntieBRentals.com) or on my You Tube Page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home!



Home is NOT Section 8, approved.



The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.



$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236031

Property Id 236031



(RLNE5717760)