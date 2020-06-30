All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11976 Radisson Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11976 Radisson Road NE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

11976 Radisson Road NE

11976 Radisson Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11976 Radisson Road Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
12 month lease 5 Acre SF 4bed2bath - Property Id: 236031

12 month Only. 5 Acre Single Family home, 4 bedroom 2 bathroom.

Residents pays ALL UTILITIES and Handles LAWN AND SNOW CARE.

DOGS ONLYwith owner approval & additional deposit.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com Photos and Video Tour ( www.AuntieBRentals.com) or on my You Tube Page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home!

Home is NOT Section 8, approved.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236031
Property Id 236031

(RLNE5717760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have any available units?
11976 Radisson Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11976 Radisson Road NE have?
Some of 11976 Radisson Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11976 Radisson Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
11976 Radisson Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11976 Radisson Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11976 Radisson Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE offer parking?
No, 11976 Radisson Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11976 Radisson Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have a pool?
No, 11976 Radisson Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have accessible units?
No, 11976 Radisson Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11976 Radisson Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11976 Radisson Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11976 Radisson Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University