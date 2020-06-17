11670 Goodhue St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool internet access media room tennis court

This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping. Your new home features vaulted ceilings in foyer, built in media center with surround sound system on entire first floor and master bedroom, a gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. It also features many windows for natural light, hardwood floors, a Brinks Home Security System, and an air exchanger. Upstairs features two good-size bedrooms with great closet space, a full bathroom, a master suite with a walk-in closet, duel vanity, and sunken bathtub. The basement is unfinished but great for extra storage. Home is located on a corner lot and features an irrigation system. You will receive access to Club West with countless amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, monthly family-friendly events and much more. It is also located near lakes, bike trails, Target and much more. This home is also a quick drive to the world renowned National Sports Center soccer stadium and TPC PGA Golf Course. Don't miss out on this lovely home today! Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. In consideration for the exterior maintenance tenants will receive compensation of $100 per month (already reflected in asking price of $2,395). Located in the Spring Lake Park School District.

YOU WILL VIEW THIS HOME VIA A CODEBOX. YOU WILL NOT BE MEETING WITH ANYONE.



TENANT UTILITY COSTS - Estimated Average Utility costs:

$200/mo - Heat/cooling/gas/electric

$50/mo - water & sewer

$25/mo - trash & recycling

Variable - Cable & Internet



PETS - small dogs allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months. NOTE - we do not allow Winter move outs (November 1st through March 31st).



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application