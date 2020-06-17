All apartments in Blaine
11670 Goodhue St NE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

11670 Goodhue St NE

11670 Goodhue Street Northeast · (612) 465-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2202 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping. Your new home features vaulted ceilings in foyer, built in media center with surround sound system on entire first floor and master bedroom, a gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. It also features many windows for natural light, hardwood floors, a Brinks Home Security System, and an air exchanger. Upstairs features two good-size bedrooms with great closet space, a full bathroom, a master suite with a walk-in closet, duel vanity, and sunken bathtub. The basement is unfinished but great for extra storage. Home is located on a corner lot and features an irrigation system. You will receive access to Club West with countless amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, monthly family-friendly events and much more. It is also located near lakes, bike trails, Target and much more. This home is also a quick drive to the world renowned National Sports Center soccer stadium and TPC PGA Golf Course. Don't miss out on this lovely home today! Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. In consideration for the exterior maintenance tenants will receive compensation of $100 per month (already reflected in asking price of $2,395). Located in the Spring Lake Park School District.
YOU WILL VIEW THIS HOME VIA A CODEBOX. YOU WILL NOT BE MEETING WITH ANYONE.

TENANT UTILITY COSTS - Estimated Average Utility costs:
$200/mo - Heat/cooling/gas/electric
$50/mo - water & sewer
$25/mo - trash & recycling
Variable - Cable & Internet

PETS - small dogs allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months. NOTE - we do not allow Winter move outs (November 1st through March 31st).

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have any available units?
11670 Goodhue St NE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11670 Goodhue St NE have?
Some of 11670 Goodhue St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11670 Goodhue St NE currently offering any rent specials?
11670 Goodhue St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11670 Goodhue St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11670 Goodhue St NE is pet friendly.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE offer parking?
No, 11670 Goodhue St NE does not offer parking.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11670 Goodhue St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have a pool?
Yes, 11670 Goodhue St NE has a pool.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have accessible units?
No, 11670 Goodhue St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11670 Goodhue St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11670 Goodhue St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11670 Goodhue St NE has units with air conditioning.
