11070 Fergus St NE

Amenities

garage gym pool playground volleyball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2c23cf08e ---- Spacious 2 bed/3 bath Townhome in Blaine. Great Club West Neighborhood with TONS of amenities including Community Center, Beach Volleyball court, Pool, Gym, Hot Tub, Walking Trails and a Playground! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant= Gas/elec/water/phone/cable Utilities paid by owner= Assoc fees/trash/snow/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/f2c23cf08e 2BR, 2-1/2 BA, fireplace end unit, no pets, water and trash included, with attached 2 car garage