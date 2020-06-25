All apartments in Blaine
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

11070 Fergus St NE

11070 Fergus Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11070 Fergus Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2c23cf08e ---- Spacious 2 bed/3 bath Townhome in Blaine. Great Club West Neighborhood with TONS of amenities including Community Center, Beach Volleyball court, Pool, Gym, Hot Tub, Walking Trails and a Playground! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant= Gas/elec/water/phone/cable Utilities paid by owner= Assoc fees/trash/snow/lawn care No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/f2c23cf08e 2BR, 2-1/2 BA, fireplace end unit, no pets, water and trash included, with attached 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11070 Fergus St NE have any available units?
11070 Fergus St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11070 Fergus St NE have?
Some of 11070 Fergus St NE's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11070 Fergus St NE currently offering any rent specials?
11070 Fergus St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11070 Fergus St NE pet-friendly?
No, 11070 Fergus St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE offer parking?
Yes, 11070 Fergus St NE offers parking.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11070 Fergus St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE have a pool?
Yes, 11070 Fergus St NE has a pool.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE have accessible units?
No, 11070 Fergus St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11070 Fergus St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11070 Fergus St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11070 Fergus St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
