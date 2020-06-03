15589 Eagles Nest Way

Amenities

Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful Townhouse is located in Apple Valley and features a great layout. On the first level you have a nice living space half bath and access to the two car garage. 2nd level has another living space, with gas fire place, open concept kitchen with updated appliances and beautiful counter-tops also the 2nd half bath. The 3rd level has all bedrooms a full bath and the master has an attached private bath. Rent is $1900 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee, deposit is equal to rent. Tenant only pays gas and electric. Pets considered with deposit, no section 8. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times rent with a great rental history. This is a must see and wont last long, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery