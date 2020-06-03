All apartments in Apple Valley
15589 Eagles Nest Way

Location

15589 Eagles Nest Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Cobblestone Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful Townhouse is located in Apple Valley and features a great layout. On the first level you have a nice living space half bath and access to the two car garage. 2nd level has another living space, with gas fire place, open concept kitchen with updated appliances and beautiful counter-tops also the 2nd half bath. The 3rd level has all bedrooms a full bath and the master has an attached private bath. Rent is $1900 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee, deposit is equal to rent. Tenant only pays gas and electric. Pets considered with deposit, no section 8. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times rent with a great rental history. This is a must see and wont last long, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have any available units?
15589 Eagles Nest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have?
Some of 15589 Eagles Nest Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15589 Eagles Nest Way currently offering any rent specials?
15589 Eagles Nest Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15589 Eagles Nest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15589 Eagles Nest Way is pet friendly.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way offer parking?
Yes, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does offer parking.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have a pool?
No, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does not have a pool.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have accessible units?
No, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15589 Eagles Nest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15589 Eagles Nest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
