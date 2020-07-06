All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15569 Garnet Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15569 Garnet Way - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

15569 Garnet Way - 1

15569 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Downtown Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15569 Garnet Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
guest parking
Available February 22nd! One dog ok with $35 per month pet rent, SORRY NO CATS. $1499 for a 12-month lease, $1475 for a 24-month lease! Beautiful townhome in the heart of Apple Valley, close to everything!! This cozy townhome has been updated from top to bottom! New hardwood and laminate tile on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, fully renovated main bathroom, new washer and dryer, fully updated kitchen with gorgeous granite and backsplash combination along with new appliances, fresh paint throughout, fireplace makeover adds to the list of updates. Move-in ready. Lovely patio & a large 1 CAR GARAGE, w/ LOTS OF GUEST PARKING. Owner pays association fee, including water, sewer, trash, snow removal & lawn care. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants! APP: $50/adult, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.
Available February 22nd! One dog ok with $35 per month pet rent. Beautiful townhome in the heart of Apple Valley, close to everything!! This cozy townhome has been updated from top to bottom! New hardwood and laminate tile on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, fully renovated main bathroom, new washer and dryer, fully updated kitchen with gorgeous granite and backsplash combination along with new appliances, fresh paint throughout, fireplace makeover adds to the list of updates. Move-in ready. $50 application fee per person, $150 lease admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have any available units?
15569 Garnet Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have?
Some of 15569 Garnet Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15569 Garnet Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15569 Garnet Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15569 Garnet Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15569 Garnet Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15569 Garnet Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities