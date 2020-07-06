15569 Garnet Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage guest parking

Available February 22nd! One dog ok with $35 per month pet rent, SORRY NO CATS. $1499 for a 12-month lease, $1475 for a 24-month lease! Beautiful townhome in the heart of Apple Valley, close to everything!! This cozy townhome has been updated from top to bottom! New hardwood and laminate tile on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, fully renovated main bathroom, new washer and dryer, fully updated kitchen with gorgeous granite and backsplash combination along with new appliances, fresh paint throughout, fireplace makeover adds to the list of updates. Move-in ready. Lovely patio & a large 1 CAR GARAGE, w/ LOTS OF GUEST PARKING. Owner pays association fee, including water, sewer, trash, snow removal & lawn care. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants! APP: $50/adult, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO EVICTIONS. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCE. NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.

