15300 Dundee Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This Single Family Two story house is located at the heart of Apply Valley. It is a property with a High Ceiling living room with a fire place, Nice 4 Bedrooms in upper level, 2 full baths in upper level, finished basement with a 5th bedroom, Media Room and 3/4 bath, Beautiful spacious kitchen with Dinette area, Formal Dining Room in Main level with a 1/2 bath, Powder room, Deck , Patio, 2 car garages. All new stainless steel appliances. Spacious fenced backyard with quiet and friendly neighborhood.



It is close to biking trails, close to several lakes (Cobblestone Lake), parks and ponds. This property is very close to Apply Valley Super Target and to Several Restaurants.

Apple Valley School District ( 0196 ) has been rated as one of the best school district in America.



Wonderful location just a couple of blocks away from the Minnesota Zoo and easy highway access to Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Looking for at least 1 year lease. Move ready.



requirements: $2650/ Month Rend and 1 years lease agreement is minimum. Renters are responsible for grass clipping and snow shoveling. Tenant or co-signer meets requirements needs to have Clean background check No eviction history Good references from previous landlords. water is included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities except water.



Small Pets allowed with Pet Deposit of 300$ and 30$ for each pet added to the rent.