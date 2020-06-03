All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

15300 Dundee Ct

15300 Dundee Court · No Longer Available
Location

15300 Dundee Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This Single Family Two story house is located at the heart of Apply Valley. It is a property with a High Ceiling living room with a fire place, Nice 4 Bedrooms in upper level, 2 full baths in upper level, finished basement with a 5th bedroom, Media Room and 3/4 bath, Beautiful spacious kitchen with Dinette area, Formal Dining Room in Main level with a 1/2 bath, Powder room, Deck , Patio, 2 car garages. All new stainless steel appliances. Spacious fenced backyard with quiet and friendly neighborhood.

It is close to biking trails, close to several lakes (Cobblestone Lake), parks and ponds. This property is very close to Apply Valley Super Target and to Several Restaurants.
Apple Valley School District ( 0196 ) has been rated as one of the best school district in America.

Wonderful location just a couple of blocks away from the Minnesota Zoo and easy highway access to Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Looking for at least 1 year lease. Move ready.

requirements: $2650/ Month Rend and 1 years lease agreement is minimum. Renters are responsible for grass clipping and snow shoveling. Tenant or co-signer meets requirements needs to have Clean background check No eviction history Good references from previous landlords. water is included in the rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities except water.

Small Pets allowed with Pet Deposit of 300$ and 30$ for each pet added to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15300 Dundee Ct have any available units?
15300 Dundee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15300 Dundee Ct have?
Some of 15300 Dundee Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15300 Dundee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15300 Dundee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15300 Dundee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15300 Dundee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15300 Dundee Ct offers parking.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15300 Dundee Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct have a pool?
No, 15300 Dundee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct have accessible units?
No, 15300 Dundee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15300 Dundee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15300 Dundee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15300 Dundee Ct has units with air conditioning.
