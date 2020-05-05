15111 Dupont Path

Amenities
executive single family home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath (2 full, 2 half) in apple valley & nice pond view. almost 3000 finished square foot of living space. the home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, a gorgeous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as a spacious dining nook, a living room w/ a cozy fireplace, a formal dining room and a half bath. the upper level features 4 bdrms, including a master w/ its own en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. there is also a second full bath and laundry. the lower level features a spacious cozy basement w/ half bath. coveted district 196!
Contact us to schedule a showing.