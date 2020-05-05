15111 Dupont Path

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

executive single family home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath (2 full, 2 half) in apple valley & nice pond view. almost 3000 finished square foot of living space. the home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, a gorgeous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as a spacious dining nook, a living room w/ a cozy fireplace, a formal dining room and a half bath. the upper level features 4 bdrms, including a master w/ its own en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. there is also a second full bath and laundry. the lower level features a spacious cozy basement w/ half bath. coveted district 196!

Contact us to schedule a showing.