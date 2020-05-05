All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15111 Dupont Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15111 Dupont Path
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:53 AM

15111 Dupont Path

15111 Dupont Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15111 Dupont Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
executive single family home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath (2 full, 2 half) in apple valley & nice pond view. almost 3000 finished square foot of living space. the home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, a gorgeous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as a spacious dining nook, a living room w/ a cozy fireplace, a formal dining room and a half bath. the upper level features 4 bdrms, including a master w/ its own en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. there is also a second full bath and laundry. the lower level features a spacious cozy basement w/ half bath. coveted district 196!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15111 Dupont Path have any available units?
15111 Dupont Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15111 Dupont Path have?
Some of 15111 Dupont Path's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15111 Dupont Path currently offering any rent specials?
15111 Dupont Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15111 Dupont Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 15111 Dupont Path is pet friendly.
Does 15111 Dupont Path offer parking?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not offer parking.
Does 15111 Dupont Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15111 Dupont Path have a pool?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not have a pool.
Does 15111 Dupont Path have accessible units?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15111 Dupont Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15111 Dupont Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15111 Dupont Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities