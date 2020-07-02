All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14182 Pennock Ave

14182 Pennock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14182 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04ba2aa0fb ----
Available March 1st, 2019 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Apple Valley.

Property features:

-Beautiful mosaic tile back-splash.

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Neutral color paint

-Walk-in Closets

-Washer and Dryer in Unit

-Wood Burning Fireplace

-Community Pool

This property is close to all Apple Valley Shopping and Entertainment. Convenient to Cedar, County Rd 42, and 35E. Near Public Transportation.

Additional Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable)

3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable.

5. A Pet is conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee and under 25lbs. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Garage
Pool
Walk In Closets
Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14182 Pennock Ave have any available units?
14182 Pennock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14182 Pennock Ave have?
Some of 14182 Pennock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14182 Pennock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14182 Pennock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14182 Pennock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14182 Pennock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14182 Pennock Ave offers parking.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14182 Pennock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14182 Pennock Ave has a pool.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave have accessible units?
No, 14182 Pennock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14182 Pennock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14182 Pennock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14182 Pennock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

