14182 Pennock Ave

Available March 1st, 2019 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Apple Valley.



Property features:



-Beautiful mosaic tile back-splash.



-Stainless Steel Appliances



-Neutral color paint



-Walk-in Closets



-Washer and Dryer in Unit



-Wood Burning Fireplace



-Community Pool



This property is close to all Apple Valley Shopping and Entertainment. Convenient to Cedar, County Rd 42, and 35E. Near Public Transportation.



Additional Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable)



3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable.



5. A Pet is conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee and under 25lbs. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



