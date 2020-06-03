13303 Diamond Path

Amenities

Large rambler home located on Farquar Lake with a great sandy beach. The main floor offers a large living room with bay window, formal dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen has modern white cabinets, double wall ovens and tons of cabinet and counter space. The finished basement has a 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom with large walk-in shower, family room, game room and second second kitchen as well as the laundry room. Two patios- one up by the house and one down by the lake that also includes a pizza oven. Located on 1.5 acres with outstanding views of the lake. Excellent fishing lake. Attached two car garage plus a large pole barn. Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District #196.



Lease Terms: $2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow care. Lawn care is included along with beach maintenance, but tenants are responsible for landscape maintenance (flowers, plants & weeding). Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great Rambler on Lake with it's Own Beach!