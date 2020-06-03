All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

13303 Diamond Path

13303 Diamond Path · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Diamond Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Cedar Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large rambler home located on Farquar Lake with a great sandy beach. The main floor offers a large living room with bay window, formal dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen has modern white cabinets, double wall ovens and tons of cabinet and counter space. The finished basement has a 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom with large walk-in shower, family room, game room and second second kitchen as well as the laundry room. Two patios- one up by the house and one down by the lake that also includes a pizza oven. Located on 1.5 acres with outstanding views of the lake. Excellent fishing lake. Attached two car garage plus a large pole barn. Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District #196.

Lease Terms: $2495 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow care. Lawn care is included along with beach maintenance, but tenants are responsible for landscape maintenance (flowers, plants & weeding). Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great Rambler on Lake with it's Own Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Diamond Path have any available units?
13303 Diamond Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13303 Diamond Path have?
Some of 13303 Diamond Path's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 Diamond Path currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Diamond Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Diamond Path pet-friendly?
No, 13303 Diamond Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 13303 Diamond Path offer parking?
Yes, 13303 Diamond Path offers parking.
Does 13303 Diamond Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Diamond Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Diamond Path have a pool?
No, 13303 Diamond Path does not have a pool.
Does 13303 Diamond Path have accessible units?
No, 13303 Diamond Path does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Diamond Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 Diamond Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 Diamond Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13303 Diamond Path has units with air conditioning.

