103 Hidden Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This two story single family home is situated on a park-like lot wit mature trees in a great neighborhood. The front door opens up to a great living room with floor to ceiling windows and vaulted ceilings. The home then flows into the formal dining area and then into a great kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space, storage and includes an eat-in kitchen. The family room, complete with fireplace, walks out to a great, fully fenced back yard and kids play area. A half bath and entrance to a three-car garage completes the main floor. The upper floor has all 4 bedrooms, full bathroom and a great master with en-suite and walk in closet. The lower level has a half bath, laundry area and tons of storage space. Pets considered with an additional $1000 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.