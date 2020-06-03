All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 103 Hidden Meadow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
103 Hidden Meadow Road
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:45 PM

103 Hidden Meadow Road

103 Hidden Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

103 Hidden Meadow Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Palomino Hills

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This two story single family home is situated on a park-like lot wit mature trees in a great neighborhood. The front door opens up to a great living room with floor to ceiling windows and vaulted ceilings. The home then flows into the formal dining area and then into a great kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space, storage and includes an eat-in kitchen. The family room, complete with fireplace, walks out to a great, fully fenced back yard and kids play area. A half bath and entrance to a three-car garage completes the main floor. The upper floor has all 4 bedrooms, full bathroom and a great master with en-suite and walk in closet. The lower level has a half bath, laundry area and tons of storage space. Pets considered with an additional $1000 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have any available units?
103 Hidden Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have?
Some of 103 Hidden Meadow Road's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Hidden Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hidden Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hidden Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 103 Hidden Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 103 Hidden Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Hidden Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 103 Hidden Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 103 Hidden Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Hidden Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Hidden Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Hidden Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities