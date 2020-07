Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home!

Close to Castle Field

Blocks away from Anoka Area Ice Arena

Attached double garage and freshly painted home with brand new carpets

Tenants are responsible for all utilities

Requirements:

600 Credit score or above

2.5 times the rent

No criminal background history/No Ud's

If you are interested in scheduling a showing or have any questions, please email me at Starmax.leasing@gmail.com .

Thank you for reading!



(RLNE5180982)