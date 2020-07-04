All apartments in Anoka
Home
/
Anoka, MN
/
570 Oakwood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:46 PM

570 Oakwood Drive

570 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

570 Oakwood Drive, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Listing By Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!!!! This is a must See! Main Floor offers 3-beds, full bath, Open Kitchen with Oak Woodwork, Tile Floors, adjoining Informal/Formal Dining's & Living/Office rooms with Natural FP accessing back 24X21 Deck! Lower level walkout offers 4th bed (24X11) 3/4 bath & Laundry! Quiet/Private Lot with River views! Convenient Anoka location/MUST SEE! Tenant's responsible for all utilities including lawn care & snow removal......NO SECTION 8. Max of 1-small/medium pet. Case By Case Basis. Immediate Availability. Rent ($1750.00) Security Deposit ($1750.00) ($50 RENT Credit for Lawn Care & Snow Removal) Refundable Pet Deposit ($400.00) . (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 **** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR TOWNHOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR if wanted or just submit application. This Beautiful home will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
570 Oakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
Is 570 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
570 Oakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Oakwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Oakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Oakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

