570 Oakwood Drive

Another Listing By Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!!!! This is a must See! Main Floor offers 3-beds, full bath, Open Kitchen with Oak Woodwork, Tile Floors, adjoining Informal/Formal Dining's & Living/Office rooms with Natural FP accessing back 24X21 Deck! Lower level walkout offers 4th bed (24X11) 3/4 bath & Laundry! Quiet/Private Lot with River views! Convenient Anoka location/MUST SEE! Tenant's responsible for all utilities including lawn care & snow removal......NO SECTION 8. Max of 1-small/medium pet. Case By Case Basis. Immediate Availability. Rent ($1750.00) Security Deposit ($1750.00) ($50 RENT Credit for Lawn Care & Snow Removal) Refundable Pet Deposit ($400.00) . (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 **** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR TOWNHOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR if wanted or just submit application. This Beautiful home will go fast.