Andover, MN
435 144th Ln NW
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

435 144th Ln NW

435 144th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

435 144th Avenue Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD / 3BA New Build Andover Home for Lease - Property Id: 112407

Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Custom home with many upgrades and amenities. Granite, quartz, additional fireplace rough-in in basement, wet bar rough-in in basement. Custom shiplap accents throughout.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Ramsey, Elk River, Dayton, Champlin, Anoka, Andover, Oak Grove, Nowthen, Ham Lake, East Bethel

*Home is for sale but able to be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to MC Custom Homes LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112407
Property Id 112407

(RLNE4876798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 144th Ln NW have any available units?
435 144th Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 435 144th Ln NW have?
Some of 435 144th Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 144th Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
435 144th Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 144th Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 144th Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 435 144th Ln NW offer parking?
No, 435 144th Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 435 144th Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 144th Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 144th Ln NW have a pool?
No, 435 144th Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 435 144th Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 435 144th Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 435 144th Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 144th Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 144th Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 144th Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
