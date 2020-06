Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, large living room with vaulted ceilings, and large family room/loft area overlooking the living room. There is a large master with two closets and second bedroom on the loft level. Conveniently located in Andover, you are close to everything and only minutes from Coon Rapids, Anoka, Blaine, and Ramsey.