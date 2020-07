Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access internet cafe playground

Close to Everything, Yet Nothing Comes Close!



When you make The Pines of Cloverlane your new home, you will enjoy the serenity of country living without having to drive hours for the city experience. Situated at the crossroads of two major universities, Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan, The Pines of Cloverlane satisfies a modern lifestyle with convenient and time-saving access to major destinations and expressways such as I-94 and US 23.