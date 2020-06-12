Apartment List
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$981
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01, 2020 to August 20, 2021! - Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
514 Emmet Street - 21
514 Emmet St, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
925 sqft
We have a pet friendly 2 bedrooms available to rent starting September 1! - Rent is $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
2372 Quarterback Ct Unit 1
2372 Quarterback Ct, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath condo, with all appliances. Includes all utilities. No pets. 1 carport space and multiple parking spaces available. Includes high speed internet and Cable tv. Near EMU and St. Joseph Hospital. Central a/c and heat.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Stadium View #4
2636 Stadium View Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1069 sqft
Stadium View Condo - Available Now - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in Stadium Meadows Condominium Complex, near Eastern Michigan.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
37 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
747 Clubhouse Dr
747 Clubhouse Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
Move-in now! Upper level end-unit ranch style condo located in popular Commons of Roundtree. Great floor plan features master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom at opposite end of condo and 2nd full bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 Primrose Ln
3143 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1609 sqft
This Open Concept Upper Ranch Condo has over 1600 Sq. Ft. with 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath at Rosewood Village.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
3370 Primrose Lane
3370 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten brianauten@kw.com 734-846-2723 Keller Williams Ann Arbor MUST SEE! Desirable upper ranch end unit available in the sought after Rosewood Village.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1926 Lindsay Lane
1926 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1523 sqft
Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3233 Cardinal Avenue
3233 Cardinal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1056 sqft
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances.

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ypsilanti rents increased over the past month

Ypsilanti rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ypsilanti stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Ypsilanti's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ypsilanti, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ypsilanti rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Ypsilanti, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ypsilanti is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ypsilanti's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Ypsilanti.
    • While Ypsilanti's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ypsilanti than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Ypsilanti.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

