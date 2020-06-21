Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage furnished

1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included. Come see this clean well maintained home today! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and one bathroom on the main floor with hardwood flooring. Downstairs is a family room with a walk-out, laundry room and additional bathroom. Outside enjoy the spacious private backyard with a 2 stall garage.



Washer and dryer included

No pets



(RLNE5829389)