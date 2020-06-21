All apartments in Wyoming
Find more places like 1522 37th Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wyoming, MI
/
1522 37th Street SW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1522 37th Street SW

1522 37th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wyoming
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49509

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included. Come see this clean well maintained home today! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms and one bathroom on the main floor with hardwood flooring. Downstairs is a family room with a walk-out, laundry room and additional bathroom. Outside enjoy the spacious private backyard with a 2 stall garage.

Washer and dryer included
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 37th Street SW have any available units?
1522 37th Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, MI.
What amenities does 1522 37th Street SW have?
Some of 1522 37th Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 37th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1522 37th Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 37th Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1522 37th Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyoming.
Does 1522 37th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 1522 37th Street SW does offer parking.
Does 1522 37th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 37th Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 37th Street SW have a pool?
No, 1522 37th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1522 37th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1522 37th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 37th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 37th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 37th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 37th Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49418
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW
Wyoming, MI 49519

Similar Pages

Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms
Wyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wyoming Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College